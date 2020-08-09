William Ross Freeman, Sr. also known to his friends as "Tiny" entered the world on November 17, 1940 to the parentage of Wilmer Freeman and Theola (Miller) Freeman. However, his mom Theola remarried and Richard Gilbreath was the man who raised him and thus became an important figure and father in his life. When he entered his heavenly home on July 30, 2020.



He was married to Andrea Duke Freeman until she transitioned to heaven in 2010. To that union were born 5 children. Falecia (C.M.) Pier of Rowlett, Texas; Stephanie (Chet) Winters of Sacramento, California; Theola Freeman Woods of Forney, Texas; William Freeman, Jr (deceased) formerly of Amarillo, Texas and Myron Freeman also of Amarillo, Texas. He was preceded in death by sisters Patricia Gilbreath Morgan, and Velva (L.E.) Webb of Dallas, Texas and survived by brother Chris Freeman (Trinisha) also of Dallas, Texas.



His surviving grandchildren are Julian Winters, Courtney Winters; Tristian Woods, Christopher Woods, Julius Crosslin, Kristin Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Jordan Hernandez, Adrienne Freeman, Ashley Lopez, Tanisha Bailey, Anthony Bailey, Brittany Johnson, Kaemon Freeman, Xavier Freeman, Andrea Freeman, Michael Freeman, Brayden Freeman, Aubrey Freeman, LaQuyrion Martin, and Jeffrey Smith.



He was also preceded in death by grandsons Donta Woods and Justin Patterson.



He also leaves to mourn his brother in law Blanton Nash and wife Glenda Nash of Oklahoma City.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 A.M. but Covid-19 regulations limit the number of attendees therefore the service is private but if you would like you can send cards, flowers, and well wishes to: Rest Haven Funeral Home 3701 Rowlett Rd. Rowlett Texas 75088



