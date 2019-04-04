William "Bill" T. Smoot, Jr., 92, of Amarillo died April 1, 2019. Graveside services will be at Llano Cemetery at Noon on Friday, April 5, 2019. Military rites will be by Volleys for Veterans. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peters Episcopal Church with Rev. Todd Baxley officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019