William Todd Warnick, 42, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Central Church of Christ, 1401 S. Madison St. in Amarillo, Texas with Allan Stanglin and Greg Dowell officiating. Todd was born in Lubbock, Texas on September 18, 1978. Todd graduated Robert E. Lee High school in Midland, Texas in 1997 and attended Texas Tech University. While in high school, Todd was a member of the soccer and baseball teams. Todd was also a varsity cheerleader his junior and senior years. Following his years at Texas Tech, Todd pursued a music career in Los Angeles, CA. Todd was very musically talented, could play most instruments well and taught himself to write music. He even taught Lionel Ritchie's son to play drums. Todd's success allowed him to tour with 30 Seconds to Mars, an American rock band from Los Angeles, California. Todd became proficient with computers when the technology age arrived and later built computers. He also provided technology consulting. Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, E.E. and Frances Warnick, and Earnest and Jean Jenkins; his uncle, Jimmy Jenkins and an Aunt Cathy Warnick Cotter. Survivors include his father, Thomas Warnick, and mother, Karen Warnick, of Amarillo; daughter Pyper Barton of Amarillo; uncle Bill Warnick and wife Susan of Austin; aunt Glenda Jenkins of Amarillo. Todd is survived by many cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.