1/1
William Todd Warnick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Todd Warnick, 42, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Central Church of Christ, 1401 S. Madison St. in Amarillo, Texas with Allan Stanglin and Greg Dowell officiating. Todd was born in Lubbock, Texas on September 18, 1978. Todd graduated Robert E. Lee High school in Midland, Texas in 1997 and attended Texas Tech University. While in high school, Todd was a member of the soccer and baseball teams. Todd was also a varsity cheerleader his junior and senior years. Following his years at Texas Tech, Todd pursued a music career in Los Angeles, CA. Todd was very musically talented, could play most instruments well and taught himself to write music. He even taught Lionel Ritchie's son to play drums. Todd's success allowed him to tour with 30 Seconds to Mars, an American rock band from Los Angeles, California. Todd became proficient with computers when the technology age arrived and later built computers. He also provided technology consulting. Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, E.E. and Frances Warnick, and Earnest and Jean Jenkins; his uncle, Jimmy Jenkins and an Aunt Cathy Warnick Cotter. Survivors include his father, Thomas Warnick, and mother, Karen Warnick, of Amarillo; daughter Pyper Barton of Amarillo; uncle Bill Warnick and wife Susan of Austin; aunt Glenda Jenkins of Amarillo. Todd is survived by many cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved