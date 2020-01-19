Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Webster Randle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Webster Randle, Jr., 72, of Amarillo, Texas, was born to William Webster Randle, Sr. and Josephine (Jackson) Randle, on May 9, 1947, in Topeka, Kansas. William graduated from Carver High School in 1965. After graduation, William enlisted in the United States Army where he served two deployments as a paratrooper in Vietnam. He was the recipient of a Bronze Star after rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning munitions area after surviving a secondary explosion. Additionally, he worked as a patrol officer for the Amarillo Police Department. He was the first black man to complete the police academy. William retired from BNSF Railroad after 44 years. He retired as a locomotive engineer, being one of the first black train engineers in the state of Texas. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carlotta, five children: Mekole of Kansas City, KS, Ricky of Amarillo, TX, Andrali of Houston, TX, Winston of Dallas, TX, and Staceye of Garland, TX, his brother Rev. Phillip Randle (Elizabeth) of Amarillo, TX, four grandchildren: Nicholas, Ethan, Allaina, and Esaias, nieces (April and Ashley), nephew (Brandon), and a great-granddaughter (Aubrey). William was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Josephine. He also leaves behind a beloved sister-in-law, Rosemary K. Harkins of Oklahoma City, OK, brother-in-law, Bobby Alexander of Amarillo TX, and several cousins and friends, including special friends: Nelson and Phyllis Huff of Duncanville, TX, Lavern (Chubby) Faine of Lake Mary, FL., and Johnny (Buddy) Allen Jr. of Denver, CO. A service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at Johnson Chapel AME Church, 1901 N. Hughes at 11:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, TX 79107. To view the full obit and send flowers visit









