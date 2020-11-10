Willie Coats, 81 of Amarillo, Texas departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born to the late Earnest and Wilhelmenia Coats.After graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force, Later reenlisted in the U. S. Army with an honorable discharge. His rank was that of an officer. Willie was also stationed in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division, Korea, and Bermuda. Willie had a passion for the military. He earned his ticket to college through the military where he learned "how to live". He entered technical school for engine maintenance on US aircraft traveling to Georgia Air Force Base in California Mojave Desert working with crash crews and structural fires. Willie continued on his journey as a firefighter within the service. He received many medals during his tours and his favorite was for rife sharp shooting. As Willie completed the military he traveled to Amarillo and met the love of his life, Ruby. They were married shortly afterwards. Willie continued his career in truck driving until his retirement which he truly enjoyed.He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Ruby of 25 years. Sister, Barbra and husband Early of Lancaster, Texas; two surviving, brothers Dewitt and wife Marty and Douglas and wife Jo Ann of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Two children, son Daralyn Williams and wife Endell of Orlando, Florida; daughter Sharon Williams of Amarillo, Texas. He has six grandchildren, Courtney, Chelsy, Brandon Johnson of Amarillo; Talisha Aleman of Houston; Lanisha Baines, Daralyn William of Gladewater, Texas; eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded