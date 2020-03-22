Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Earnest Latham. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 500 N Maddox Ave Dumas , TX 79029 (806)-935-0721 Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Earnest Latham, 75, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, March 19, 2020.



Private graveside services will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Dumas, TX. Memorial services will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Dumas, 500 N. Maddox Ave.



Willie was born August 25, 1944, in Ralls, TX to W.A. Latham and Maggie Berry Latham. He graduated from Dumas High School in 1963. On January 27, 1964, Willie enlisted in the US Navy and served in Vietnam from 1965-1966. He was honorably discharged in 1967.



On May 2, 1964, Willie married Linda Willis.



In 2018, he and his son went on the Texas Panhandle Honor Flight.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Alfred Latham, 1981 and Maggie Love Berry Latham, 1982; a brother, Charles Eugene Latham, 2010; two sisters, Willie Mae Marricle, 2014, and Patricia Ann Fewell, 2015; and a brother-in-law, James A. "Buck" Marricle, 2016.



Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Latham; a son, Alan Latham; a daughter, Sherry Latham Jennings; son-in-law, Jeff Jennings; granddaughter, Madison Christine Jennings, who is attending college at George Washington University in Washington, DC; grandson, William Jeffrey Jennings, is a senior at CHHS; step-grandsons, Ross and Kyle Jennings; an uncle, Wayne Latham, of Slaton, TX; a sister-in-law, Jane Bergstrom; and a brother-in-law, Bennie "Arthur" Fewell.



