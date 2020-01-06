Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Lee "Memaw" Dunavin. View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Church of Christ Colonies , TX View Map Interment Following Services Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Lee "Memaw" Dunavin passed away January 2, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell St. Funeral service will be at 10am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Church of Christ at the Colonies with Dick Marcear officiating. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Willie was born October 17, 1938 in Cooper, Texas to Edward and Mamie Young. Willie was a determined, strong willed woman who worked hard to achieve her goals and raise her 6 children. Family meant everything to her and she was rarely without at least one of her children, grandchildren or great-grand children at her side. Her entire life was devoted to caring for children. She worked tirelessly at many daycare centers, eventually earning a degree in Early Childhood Development and opening Buttons & Bows Childcare Center, which she owned for many years. She eventually sold Buttons & Bows and went to work for AISD which is where she retired from. Retirement gave her the opportunity to continue doing what she loved so she went to work at Sonlight Pre-school at Church Of Christ At The Colonies. She loved Jesus, and shared that with everyone she came across. Although in her later years she was unable to attend, Church of Christ at the Colonies remained important to her and she cherished her time working and worshiping there where she had many friends and close relationships. Willie's family often joked that she could not go anywhere in town without running into someone she knew. She loved social gatherings and was always finding projects and organizations to get involved in. The years she spent working with the Miss Amarillo Pageant were some of her fondest memories.



She is preceded in death by her son Steve, her parents; her husband Jessy Dunavin Sr; two sisters and a loving daughter-in-law Gerlinde.



She is survived by her children: Rhonda Keel and husband Greg; Pam McReynolds and husband Mike; Jessy Dunavin Jr; Timmy Dunavin and wife Deniese; and Kevin Dunavin. Nine grandchildren Jerrod McReynolds & wife Mollie; Tosha Cornali & husband Nic; Donnie McReynolds; Justin Hilton & wife Maxine; Brittnee Weatherly & husband Shad; Kelsea Camacho & husband Alex; Bethanee Dunavin; Jory Dunavin; and Samantha Dunavin along with ten great-grandchildren.

