Willie Mae McClenton
1947 - 2020
Willie Mae McClenton, 73, of Amarillo died June 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:00 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery East. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
