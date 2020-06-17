Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie Mae McClenton, 73, of Amarillo died June 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:00 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery East. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



