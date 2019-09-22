Willie Margaret Williams, 82, of Amarillo, TX passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Covenant Fellowship Church, 8501 S Coulter. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Loyd Williams.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Dane and Kathy Williams, Randy and Kerry Williams, and Lori and Ray Flores; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
For full obituary go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019