Willie Margaret Williams (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Covenant Fellowship Church,
8501 S Coulter
Obituary
Willie Margaret Williams, 82, of Amarillo, TX passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Covenant Fellowship Church, 8501 S Coulter. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Loyd Williams.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Dane and Kathy Williams, Randy and Kerry Williams, and Lori and Ray Flores; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

For full obituary go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
