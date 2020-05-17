Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma M. Morrisey. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Marie Morrisey, 98, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on May 13, 2020.



Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Wilma was born on January 28, 1922 in Exline, Iowa to Matthew and Anna Chabrian. In 1955, Wilma married Wiliam Morrisey in Centerville, Iowa and lived in Burlington, Iowa until 1975 when they moved to Amarillo, Texas.



In Amarillo, Wilma worked for many years at Barnes Jewelry Store until she retired. She was an active and charter member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years of golf after her retirement. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and visited many locations from Ireland to Hawaii throughout the years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.



Survivors include her three children, Patricia Strait and husband Steve of Woodward, Iowa, James Morrisey of Parker, Colorado, Sharon Nichols and her husband Scott of Rochester, Michigan: two grandsons, Alex and Adam Strait; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Morrisey; her parents, Matthew and Anna Chabrian; her brothers, Matt Thomas, Joe Chabrian, Al Chabrian, and Frank Chabrian; her sisters, Frances Metzger, Anna Smith, Olga Childs, and Helen Gustin.



