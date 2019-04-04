Winifred "Myrle" Davis, 86, of Amarillo died March 30, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred "Myrle" Davis.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
The youngest of 7 children, Myrle was born October 30, 1932 in Claude, TX to W.L. and Hattie Davis. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Dee on May 24, 1957 in Clovis, NM. Together, they had 3 daughters, Lisa, Christi and Joely. Myrle loved car racing and volunteering for . He was a flagman at The Amarillo Speedbowl and Route 66 Speedway.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dee Davis; 3 daughters, Lisa, Christi and Joely; his parents; 4 brothers, Carl, Leonard, Dub and Ray; and 2 sisters, Helen and Juanita.
Myrle is survived by 7 grandchildren, Chelsey Coleman-Tye, Christopher Stiffler, Ryne Callen, Ashlea Callen, Daxton Stokes, Quinton Stokes and Hannah Stokes; 4 great-grandchildren, Lainey Stokes, Kaige Waldrop, Penelope Stokes and Addison Callen; and 2 son-in-laws, Rusty Sullivan and David Callen.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to either or to the Amarillo Area Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum at P.O. Box 52040 Amarillo, Tx 79159.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019