Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred "Myrle" Davis. View Sign

Winifred "Myrle" Davis, 86, of Amarillo died March 30, 2019.



Visitation will be held from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



The youngest of 7 children, Myrle was born October 30, 1932 in Claude, TX to W.L. and Hattie Davis. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Dee on May 24, 1957 in Clovis, NM. Together, they had 3 daughters, Lisa, Christi and Joely. Myrle loved car racing and volunteering for . He was a flagman at The Amarillo Speedbowl and Route 66 Speedway.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Dee Davis; 3 daughters, Lisa, Christi and Joely; his parents; 4 brothers, Carl, Leonard, Dub and Ray; and 2 sisters, Helen and Juanita.



Myrle is survived by 7 grandchildren, Chelsey Coleman-Tye, Christopher Stiffler, Ryne Callen, Ashlea Callen, Daxton Stokes, Quinton Stokes and Hannah Stokes; 4 great-grandchildren, Lainey Stokes, Kaige Waldrop, Penelope Stokes and Addison Callen; and 2 son-in-laws, Rusty Sullivan and David Callen.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to either or to the Amarillo Area Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum at P.O. Box 52040 Amarillo, Tx 79159.



Online condolences may be shared at





Winifred "Myrle" Davis, 86, of Amarillo died March 30, 2019.Visitation will be held from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.The youngest of 7 children, Myrle was born October 30, 1932 in Claude, TX to W.L. and Hattie Davis. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Dee on May 24, 1957 in Clovis, NM. Together, they had 3 daughters, Lisa, Christi and Joely. Myrle loved car racing and volunteering for . He was a flagman at The Amarillo Speedbowl and Route 66 Speedway.He is preceded in death by his wife, Dee Davis; 3 daughters, Lisa, Christi and Joely; his parents; 4 brothers, Carl, Leonard, Dub and Ray; and 2 sisters, Helen and Juanita.Myrle is survived by 7 grandchildren, Chelsey Coleman-Tye, Christopher Stiffler, Ryne Callen, Ashlea Callen, Daxton Stokes, Quinton Stokes and Hannah Stokes; 4 great-grandchildren, Lainey Stokes, Kaige Waldrop, Penelope Stokes and Addison Callen; and 2 son-in-laws, Rusty Sullivan and David Callen.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to either or to the Amarillo Area Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum at P.O. Box 52040 Amarillo, Tx 79159.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home

4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

(806) 352-2727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Schooler Funeral Home Amarillo , TX (806) 352-2727 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.