W. L. "Dub" Cleveland, 86 of Mesquite, formerly of Friona entered the Kingdom of Heaven on October 16, 2020. In his death, he continues to be a very giving person by donating his body for research in hopes to help others in medical ways. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:00P.M., at Casa View Baptist Church, Garland, Texas where he served as a deacon.



Dub was born in Slaton, TX, on October 20, 1933.



He was a natural athlete and graduated from Friona High School. His athleticism awarded him a position on the West Texas State College "Buffs" football team where he was co-captain, earned "All Conference" honors and was invited to play in the Senior Bowl. After graduation, he pursued his love of sports and history by coaching/teaching in Tulia, Amarillo, Vernon, Hart, Panhandle and Friona. After thirty-four years in education he retired to enjoy participating in church mission trips to Mexico, Germany, Brazil and here in the states. He was part of the Lay Witness Mission for Christ at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, GA, Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child in Denver, CO, and Coppell, TX, and Samaritan's Purse Disaster Relief Team in Joplin, MO. He lived his life sharing the good news of Jesus wherever he lived and wherever he traveled. He and Virginia, enjoyed years of mission work, fishing, camping, traveling with friends, and most importantly, spending time with family. If you know Dub, you know his love for family was second only to his love of Christ. He and Virginia moved to Mesquite in 2012 to be close to their children and families. He continued to be involved in his new church and community just as he had in Friona for 43 years. He was employed by Whataburger of Mesquite as a courier. There, he shared kindness and compassion to those in which he had contact. Everyone was excited to see Mr. Dub drive up to their restaurant.



He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Cleveland, his mother, Lillian Crow Jones, step-father, W. H. "Shorty" Jones, and brothers DeWayne Cleveland and Charles Jones.



Dub is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Virginia Naylor Cleveland, his children, Dale (Kathy) Cleveland of Springtown, TX and Cindy (John) Heiman of Mesquite, TX. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Jarrod (Claire) Cleveland of Ft. Worth, TX, and Colton (Shae) Cleveland of Tomball, TX, three precious great-grandchildren: Espen, Scarlet, and Dalton Cleveland, his brother, Roy Lee Jones of Branson, MO, sister, Raye Jean London Daniels of Friona, TX, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Friona ISD scholarship fund, Casa View Baptist Church, Samaritan's Purse or an organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store