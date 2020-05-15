Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Wylie Everett "Buff" Hearn. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Rev. Dr. Wylie Everett "Buff" Hearn will remember his life of 76 years at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Dr. Hearn passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this



The Rev. Dr. Wylie E. "Buff" Hearn was born on February 4, 1944 in San Angelo, Texas, to Wylie Ernest Hearn Jr. and Clydean Everitt. He graduated from Ballinger High School in 1962. Post-graduation he entered Texas A&M University where he studied Animal Science. He loved the Fightin' Texas Aggies and was a proud member of the 12th Man. After graduating from the Corps of Cadets he was commissioned as Lieutenant in the United States Army and served as a tank commander in the US Army Reserves. Throughout his life Dr. Hearn loved telling Aggie jokes. Following his military service, he returned to his hometown to work with his father at Ballinger Wool & Mohair. During this time, he received the call to serve the Lord Jesus Christ as a pastor. In 1972, he entered Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky where he received his Master of Divinity in 1975. Upon graduation he was appointed to San Jacinto United Methodist Church in Amarillo, Texas. He furthered his theological studies and earned a Doctor of Ministry in 1987 from Asbury Theological Seminary. Successive appointments over the next three and a half decades included First United Methodist Church Follett; St. Matthews United Methodist Church Lubbock; First United Methodist Church Memphis; First United Methodist Church Snyder; St. Paul United Methodist Church Amarillo; Grace United Methodist Church Alamogordo, New Mexico; and Kingswood United Methodist Church Amarillo. He pastored hundreds of people and found great joy in sharing the light of Christ with them. Throughout his active ministry in the Northwest Texas and New Mexico Annual Conferences of the United Methodist Church, Dr. Hearn was not only seen as a beloved pastor, but as a conference leader and a frontrunner in local and global missions. He gave great energy and compassion to taking the resources of the church to those in need. His ministry also involved considerable work in several Emmaus Walk Communities and in children's church camps. After retiring from fulltime pastoral ministry, Dr. Hearn continued his missional outreach through ministry to a bowling league and in advocating for children in court systems. In addition, he taught advanced discipleship and spiritual formation through a Lilly Grant program at Asbury Theological Seminary. Dr. Hearn also loved working with his hands. Gardening, pottery, and carpentry were some of his greatest passions outside of his Church work. He was a master potter and was known throughout the United States for his custom chalice and paten sets. He was also an avid outdoorsman spending several summers in Durango, Colorado and in the mountain ranges of Kentucky trout fishing, camping, and hiking. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.



Survivors include his daughter Audra Day and husband, Miles of Lubbock; stepchildren Amanda Harmon and husband, Scott of Idalou; Melanie Hohman and husband Darrell of Claude, and Bay John Long of Slaton; grandchildren, Hannah and Micah Day; and Guy Harmon; sister Peni Gardner of Granbury, brother Russ Hearn and wife Wendy of Fredericksburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wylie and Clydean Hearn; wife, Sandra Hearn; and grandson, Jett Harmon.



In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests you make a donation to the Asbury Theological Seminary in honor of Dr. Hearn.

