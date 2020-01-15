Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wyvonna Louise Jones. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 11:00 AM The Church of Christ at the Colonies Send Flowers Obituary

Wyvonna Louise (Billington) Jones, 89, of Plano died January 10, 2020.



Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Church of Christ at the Colonies. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Wyvonna (Vonna) was born on February 15, 1930 to Iris Edna and Ersie King (E.K.) Billington in Hale Center, Texas. She had two sisters, Freida and Sharon, and graduated from Andrews High School in Andrews, Texas. Vonna married Lonnie Jones on November 20, 1948, in Borger, Texas, where they made their home and raised their children. They were both employed by and retired from Phillips Petroleum Company. Upon retirement they moved to Amarillo, Texas. Throughout the years, Vonna and Lonnie spent many happy summers together with family at their cabin in Colorado.



Vonna was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Freida in 1978, daughter Kristi Renee Jones in 2008, husband Lonnie in 2008, and son Steven (Steve) Lynn Jones in 2013. She is survived by her sister Sharon Birdsong, son Mark Alan Jones (Charlotte) of Bakersfield, California, daughter-in-law Evelyn Dian Jones of Allen, Texas, grandchildren Stephanie Joanidis (Jason) of Allen, Texas, Shannon Quinn (Robert) of Savannah, Georgia, Andrew Jones (Elizabeth) of Allen, Texas, David Jones (Selin) of Nevada City, California, and great-grandchildren Ashley DeLaney (Ian), Haley Ryerson (Jeremy), Lacey Joanidis, Kenzie Quinn and Graham Jones, and great-great grandson Jaren Ryerson.



Vonna is now reunited with her parents, Lonnie, Steve, Kristi and Freida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VNA Hospice Care, 1600 Viceroy Drive, Suite 400, Dallas TX 75235.



Online condolences may be shared at





