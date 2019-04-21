Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvette Salome Bustillos. View Sign

Yvette Salome Bustillos, 72, of Amarillo died Friday, April 19, 2019.



Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Emmanuel Burgos officiating. Graveside services will be at Llano Cemetery. Prayer service will be at 6 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Yvette was born June 10, 1946, in Garden City, Kansas, to Steve and Sarah Hernandez. She enjoyed baking and doing crafts. She was a Sunday school teacher at St. Matthews Methodist Church for many years. She also enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sara Renteria.



Survivors include her husband, Felix; a son, Felix "Tonson" Bustillos and wife Starr; a daughter, Annette Watts and husband Freddy, all of Amarillo; Grandsons, Alex Vasquez and wife Stacy, Cameron Bustillos; granddaughters, Ashley Guinn, and Addison Ynojosa, all of Amarillo; great-grandchildren, Arabella and Alexander Vasquez; three brothers, three sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.



