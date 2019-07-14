Yvonne McCracken, 94, of Amarillo, TX. Died on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 11.00 AM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Yvonne was born February 12, 1925, in Albuquerque, NM to Delma and William Ruel Bailey. She married Charles Robert (Bob) McCracken in 1946; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons Terry McCracken and wife Cyndy of Grapevine, TX, and Dan McCracken and wife Julie of Amarillo; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
See full obit at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 14 to July 15, 2019