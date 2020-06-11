Zach Mills, 33, of Amarillo passed away June 5, 2020.Services will be at 10:00 am, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hillside West with Pastor Greg Corona officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.Zach was born on March 19, 1987 in Tyler, Texas. He graduated from Tascosa High School, attended Southwestern University, and graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Biology and Chemistry. After Texas Tech University, he completed a research internship at the Laura Bush Institute.Zach worked at Hydrozonix, in Midland, for the last 9 years. He was very excited about new projects and opportunties with the company despite the recent downturn in the oil industry. Although his official title was Completions Manager, his coworkers considered his most important title to be "Friend."Zach loved deeply. He was blessed with and blessed others with the gift of connecting. His ability to readily empathize with those around him ensured that no-one felt alone when Zach was in their life. He built connections through music, both as a form of expression and as a way to sincerely listen and receive. Zach enjoyed playing guitar and writing songs, often with his sister. He could be found fly-fishing in the evenings, or camping and snow-skiing with his brother. He connected to friends and family with his disarming sense of humor, as well as by exploring meaningful, life-defining ideas with them.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Mary Esther Mills and Harold Goodson. Zach is survived by his mom, Cindy Karr and husband, Tom; dad, Stewart Mills; sister, Betsy Mills; brother David Mills; stepbrother, Randall Karr; stepsisters, Jessica Karr and Rebecca Borden and husband, Austin; grandmother, Joyce Goodson; step grandparents, Carter and Lucy Karr; uncles, Todd Mills and Mark Goodson, and wife, Cynthia; aunts, Marsha Goodson and Robin Horst, and husband Dirk, Sherry Adkins, and Teresa Rollins, and husband Lynn; nieces Vo Henson and Sophie Karr, and nephew, Si Henson.