Zak Faulkner
1983 - 2020
Izaak, "Zak" Corbin Faulkner, 37, died July 20, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1983 in Amarillo, Texas and was a lifetime resident. Zak, son of Mike and Darla Faulkner, attended Amarillo schools and graduated from Tascosa High School in 2001. He attended Amarillo College and Abilene Christian University. He excelled in all sports - baseball, basketball, football, tennis - then focused primarily on golf and sporting clays. He was employed at Amarillo Natural Gas Company. Zak is survived by the love of his life, Sammi Murdock his parents, Mike and Darla Faulkner; his grandmother, Juanita Faulkner; his aunts and uncles, Cheri Casey, Ann and AJ Rios, Tom and Leisha Faulkner, Rodney and Barbara Nichols, Cheryl Nichols, Glenna and Bill Kerr; numerous cousins; and Dipsy Dog, Kitty Kitty, Bang Bang, and Jaws Lynn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
