Obituary

Sammye was born on a warm summer day in the family ranch home at Endee, New Mexico. The daughter of Larkin and Lucy McElroy and granddaughter of a pioneer circuit Baptist preacher. "Sammye" was a memorial to her paternal grandfather, which the name would forever go before "Zelma." Her mother had four daughters, all with rhyming names, and of course, had nick names to go with them.



She graduated from Springier High School in Springer, New Mexico in 1951. Participating actively as Student Body President, Future Homemakers of America, and square danced on horseback with the Junior Cattle Growers Association of Colfax County quadrille team.



Sammye attended Eastern New Mexico University and later L.B.C.C. She worked as a Hospital Receptionist and Doctor's secretary.



Sammye married her "Muggins", the light of her life, on December 3, 1952. She followed him to California as a Marine Corps wife for a year, and over the next three years, shopping states until they found and moved to their beloved Oregon in 1956. They both loved Oregon and never ceased to admire and appreciate its beauty, and thank the Good Lord for His graciousness.



She enjoyed writing and received great joy writing little limericks and short stories she shared when someone was ill. A funny whimsical poem or note to hopefully bring a smile or encouragement. Se loved gardening and sharing bouquets with others, along with a plate of cookies, cake, or a hot dish of food, or listening ear, whenever the occasion arose. A few short stories and writing "Family Newsletters" to keep family in five states connected.



The couple enjoyed camping, RVing, and travel, always together. And she loved home and gardening.



Sammye accepted Jesus as her Savior her senior year of high school, and attended church regularly wherever she was. She served in many areas as deaconess, secretary, teacher, and others. She was a member of South Albany Community Church.



Surviving Sammye are her husband, Muggins. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in December of 2019. She has seven nephews and three nieces.



Preceding her were their 2 infant sons, a baby daughter, and their 35 year old daughter, Sherye, who lost her life two days before Christmas in 1995 in a car accident. Being the youngest in a family of six, her three sisters, and two brothers all preceded her.



Services will be held at a future date at Fisher Funeral Home 306 SW Washington St. Albany, Oregon 97321.



Although she loved flowers, she would be honored if those who so desired would care to make a contribution to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, Gideons International, or South Albany Community Church, in care of Fisher Funeral Home.

