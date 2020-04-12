Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zelma Majors was born on March 20, 1927 in Palestine, Texas, to John Brown and Sallie Larkin. She attended elementary and high school in the Jerusalem community. Zelma was a faithful member of Shiloh Cathedral of Praise for over 50 years, where she taught Sunday school and was affectionately known as Mother Majors. Zelma was known for her faithfulness in reading her Bible, her fervency of prayer and her dedication to the church. She was also a long time member of Church Women United of Amarillo.



As we follow the Rules of the COVID-19 regulations there will be a viewing open to the public at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Amarillo, Texas, Monday, April 13th from 5PM-6PM and private graveside service, Tuesday, April 14th. Public Memorial scheduled for a later date. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall or send flowers visit





www.ggmortuary.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020

