Dr. A. Kent Seale, 78, of Sulphur, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019. He was born on Oct. 31, 1941, to proud parents Dr. W.A.K. and Ilene Seale.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Cathy; his daughter, Dr. Mary Churchman and husband Dr. Carl; his son, Charles Seale and wife Lisa; his son, Dr. Devin Seale and wife Molly; his son, Collin Seale and wife Dr. Erin; six grandchildren, Kyle, Luke, Morgan, Jake, Ivy and Parker. Other family includes nephew, Lawrence Lyman (Andrea) and Guy Lyman (Shez) and daughter Jessica.
His parents, Dr. W.A.K. and Ilene Seale; sister, Ilene Seale Lyman and her husband Larry Lyman preceded him in death.
Kent graduated from Sulphur High School, Tulane University and Tulane Medical School. He served our country in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Air Force flight surgeon. He returned to Sulphur to practice general surgery with his father at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital where he cared for the community for 40 years. His son, Dr. Devin Seale, has joined the Sulphur Surgical Clinic with Dr. Walter Ledet and Dr. Stephen Castleberry to continue his legacy. He found joy in coaching basketball, world travel with family and friends, music, dancing as well as life at Moss Lake with his tractor and sport fishing boat. Kent lived life to its fullest. His smile, infectious laugh and sense of adventure will remain in the hearts of those who know and love him.
A memorial service will be held at Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur, on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. The family will receive guests in Key Hall at the church from noon until the time of the service.
Kent was proud to donate his body to Tulane University School of Medicine for Research and Education.
The Seale family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to his caregivers, the staff of The Verandah and Heart of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. A. Kent Seale to the W.A. K. Seale Memorial Scholarship Fund of McNeese (MSU Foundation, Box 91989, Lake Charles, LA 70609) or to the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital Foundation (701 Cypress St, Sulphur, LA 70663)
Published in American Press on Nov. 20, 2019