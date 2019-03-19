Aaron "Bulldog" Keith Romero Sr., 54, passed away unexpectedly at 7:41 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Romero was born Sept. 4, 1964, in Lake Charles, and attended Barbe High School, where he held numerous track records. Aaron spent most of his life in the Lake Charles area, with the exception of ten years he lived in the Nederland, Texas, area. He worked as a longshoreman for a number of years and retired as an Ironworker / Rigger. He worked for various companies, including Bechtel / Becon. Throughout his life, he continued the search for his birth mother, Alice Marie Reeves, who went missing when he was 4 years old. He was also very active in his children's sporting activities and coached baseball, softball, football, and basketball in the South Lake Charles, Westlake, and Moss Bluff areas. He also served on the Recrational Board for Moss Bluff from 1996-2003. Known as Coach Aaron or Coach Bulldog, he not only coached players, but mentored many "Underdogs" throughout the years and was always willing to give everyone that second chance. He truly loved his "Heard of Blacksheep."

Aaron is survived by his son, Aaron Keith Romero Jr. and wife Beth of Moss Bluff; daughter, Tabitha Romero and husband David Blessitt of Moss Bluff; mother, Amy Romero of Lake Charles; brother, Glen E. Romero and wife Dana of Sulphur; sisters, Sylvia Pat Lovelace Wynn and husband James of Lake Charles, Linda Lisotta of Vinton, Diane Leger and husband Hilton of Lake Charles, Melissa "Missie" Perritt of Lake Charles, and Carrie Bryan of Whitebluff, Tenn.; brothers-in-law, Curtis Bertrand and wife Michelle of Ragley and Brent Touchet of Westlake; father-in-law, Darrell Bertrand and wife Patsy of Westlake; grandchildren, Isabella Jollie Romero, Emilie Denae Leger, Donovan Michael Romero, Makenzie Layne Blessitt, Devani Grace Blessitt, Alice Marie Blessitt, and Serinity Lorene Blessitt; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and adopted children that called him "Dad"; and all of his brothers of the hook ironworkers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Romero; and father, Ulysse Romero.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Moss Bluff. The Rev. Glenn George will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlake Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Moss Bluff funeral home on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.