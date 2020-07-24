1/1
Aaron Thomas Wesley Richardson
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mr. Aaron Thomas Wesley Richardson, 29, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bethel Church with Pastor Rick Julian, Bro. Pat Desthotel and Sheriff Sam Craft of Vernon Parish officiating. Visitation will be at Bethel Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Oaklawn Cemetery of Welsh under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Anacoco First Baptist Church in Anacoco, La., for all his friends and family back home.
Mr. Richardson passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Jennings American Legion Hospital.
He was a resident of Welsh for the past two years moving there from Anacoco. He loved to fish, hunt, golf and use his metal detector. He was a very strong Christian that was devoted to his bible study group and the Lord. He was very family oriented.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Daniel Richardson; his parents, Keith and Alesia McInnis Richardson of Anacoco; one son, Mason Kyle Daniel of Welsh; one brother, Chris (Celeste) Richardson of Simpson, La.; his grandparents, Willard and Rose McInnis; his grandmother, Judi McRae and grandfather Kerry Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald McRae; and his uncle, Timmy Mitchell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 03:00 PM
Bethel Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miguez Funeral Home
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miguez Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
July 24, 2020
Keith, Alesia and family. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May God Bless you and hold you in His arms.
Sandy Smith
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Aaron was a special person in so many ways. He will be missed. Praying for peace and comfort to your family.
Cheryl Borders
July 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Love, prayers and sincere condolences.
Tina Littleton
Friend
July 23, 2020
Aaron was such a sweet and humble man. Amy may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Johnson
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. LeRoy and Peggy Allen
Peggy Allen
Friend
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with ya’ll.
Amy Lightsey
Friend
July 22, 2020
Please accept our condolences for the loss
of Aaron. Even though we never met, he was extended family. Lillian Farmer and my grandmother, Blanche Farmer, were sisters. Peace be with you all during this time.
May Aaron’s memories sustain you through difficult times.
On behalf of the McKinney family.
Carol McKinney
Family
July 22, 2020
Aaron, we loved you and will always remember you! Always happy! Always smiling! Always loving the Lord our GOD!! <br />dd
Uncle Keith & Aunt Teresa Daniel
Family
July 22, 2020
You &amp; Amy on your wedding day! All of our family was so happy for both of you!<br /> God was always present in your life! dd
Uncle Keith & Aunt Teresa Daniel
Family
July 22, 2020
When you asked me to take pictures of you and Amy, because you were going to propose on the beach! You and I hugged and cried together! dd
Uncle Keith & Aunt Teresa Daniel
Family
July 22, 2020
You and Amy just engaged for a few minutes! So happy you asked me, Aunt Teresa to take your pictures! dd
Uncle Keith & Aunt Teresa Daniel
Family
July 22, 2020
We have all loved you, since we met you! Thank you for being a loving husband to Amy Daniel Richardson! And a great Daddy to Mason! Always loving! Always smiling! Always happy! We know you walked straight in Heaven’s gates this morning and suffer no more with Covid 19. God Bless and keep you forever!❤✝❤
Uncle Keith & Aunt Teresa Daniel
Family
July 22, 2020
OUR FAMILY IS HEARTBROKEN. Words seem inadequate. I pray comfort and peace that only God can give. And I pray that God extends his great mercy and love for the sad times ahead and I pray God will replace the sadness with beautiful happy memories of this precious soul. Our love, The Armbrusters
Anne Armbruster
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved