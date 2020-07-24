Funeral service for Mr. Aaron Thomas Wesley Richardson, 29, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bethel Church with Pastor Rick Julian, Bro. Pat Desthotel and Sheriff Sam Craft of Vernon Parish officiating. Visitation will be at Bethel Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Oaklawn Cemetery of Welsh under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Anacoco First Baptist Church in Anacoco, La., for all his friends and family back home.

Mr. Richardson passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Jennings American Legion Hospital.

He was a resident of Welsh for the past two years moving there from Anacoco. He loved to fish, hunt, golf and use his metal detector. He was a very strong Christian that was devoted to his bible study group and the Lord. He was very family oriented.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Daniel Richardson; his parents, Keith and Alesia McInnis Richardson of Anacoco; one son, Mason Kyle Daniel of Welsh; one brother, Chris (Celeste) Richardson of Simpson, La.; his grandparents, Willard and Rose McInnis; his grandmother, Judi McRae and grandfather Kerry Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald McRae; and his uncle, Timmy Mitchell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store