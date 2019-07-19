|
Abraham Janice Jr., 79, a longtime resident of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019.
He is the son of the late Abraham Janice Sr. and Agnes Jones Janice. Abraham served in the U.S. Army for 25 years and retired with the rank of Command Sergeant Major (CSM).
Abraham is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Jacobs Janice; his children: Celina Janice Johnson, John Gerald Janice (Sharon), Geralyn Agnes Janice, Anna Marie Janice and Reginald Janice; daughter-in-law, Linda Janice; stepdaughters, Lartasha Marie Jacobs and Christina Neaus Chassion Bashay; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as siblings, Roy Janice, Theresa Thomas; and his son, Christopher Gerard Janice.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christian World Ministries 2001 E. Gauthier Road. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Christian World Ministries. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 19, 2019