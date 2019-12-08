|
Ada "Evon" Lambert was born March 15, 1936, and passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Exie Reeves. Evon was a lifelong resident of Ragley and a member of the Magnolia Baptist Church. She retired from South Beauregard School system where she loved working for many years. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother but found her greatest joy in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Everyone loved her for her sense of humor and her love for life. She enjoyed visiting and drinking coffee with her friends and neighbors and looked forward to her daily newspaper and crossword puzzle.
She is survived by her children, Marcus Lambert and wife, Kathy of Manvel, Texas and Edwin Jay Lambert and wife, Beverly of Suffolk Va., Kevin G. Lambert and wife, Lisa of Ragley; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Meadows.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gerald "Jerry" Lambert; her parents, Edward and Exie Reeves; and her siblings, Sammy Lee Reeves, Maxie Virginia Reeves, Eddie Glen Kelley and Edward Reeves.
Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Magnolia Baptist Church, 1922 Magnolia Church Road, Ragley, Louisiana. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Magnolia Baptist Church with Pastor David Free and Rev. Wilton Anthony.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Dec. 8, 2019