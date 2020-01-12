Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Lavergne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada "Rose" Lavergne


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada "Rose" Lavergne Obituary
Ada "Rose" Lavergne, 91, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Rose was born on Aug. 8, 1928, to Willie and Estelle Ortego in Opelousas, La.
She operated a beauty salon out of her home for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a dedicated member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she served as a lay minister, homebound minister and member of the Altar Society.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Arlene Lafleur (Troy) and Marlene Kidder (Kevin); grandchildren, Jarib Stout (Phaedra), Ryan Lafleur (Carrie), Craig Lafleur; great-grandchildren, Savannah Rose Stout, Brylynn Lafleur, Wren Florres, Kallen Lafleur, Ganon Florres, and Max Lafleur; sisters, Betty McKinney and Jackie Bacque; and numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lavergne; daughter, Priscilla Lavergne; son, Robert Lavergne; parents; brothers, Albert Fontenot and Lawrence Ortego; and sister, Emma Jane Richard.
A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff, aides, nurses and Dr. Jason Fuqua of Heart of Hospice; Dr. Timothy Best; Dr. Jose Gonzales; and the doctors, nurses, aides and staff of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital for showing so much care and compassion, and to the many family and friends who have shown love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -