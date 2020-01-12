|
Ada "Rose" Lavergne, 91, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Rose was born on Aug. 8, 1928, to Willie and Estelle Ortego in Opelousas, La.
She operated a beauty salon out of her home for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a dedicated member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she served as a lay minister, homebound minister and member of the Altar Society.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Arlene Lafleur (Troy) and Marlene Kidder (Kevin); grandchildren, Jarib Stout (Phaedra), Ryan Lafleur (Carrie), Craig Lafleur; great-grandchildren, Savannah Rose Stout, Brylynn Lafleur, Wren Florres, Kallen Lafleur, Ganon Florres, and Max Lafleur; sisters, Betty McKinney and Jackie Bacque; and numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lavergne; daughter, Priscilla Lavergne; son, Robert Lavergne; parents; brothers, Albert Fontenot and Lawrence Ortego; and sister, Emma Jane Richard.
A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home following the service. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff, aides, nurses and Dr. Jason Fuqua of Heart of Hospice; Dr. Timothy Best; Dr. Jose Gonzales; and the doctors, nurses, aides and staff of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital for showing so much care and compassion, and to the many family and friends who have shown love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020