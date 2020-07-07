Adam W. Davidson, Sr., 94, a 53-year resident of Sulphur, La, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Adam was born on February 8, 1926 in Bancker, La, on Live Oak Plantation to Adam Davidson and Pauline Richard Davidson. He was a WWII Veteran who served in France and Germany with the Army's 13th Armored Division during 1945 – 1946. After returning from the war, he found work at the Jefferson Island salt mine and the Abbeville sugar mill. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing & hunting, and even bow hunted deer into his 80's. Adam was a HD Mechanic/Welder for the Union (Local 406) and worked on numerous construction projects in the Lake Charles area. He was a member of V.F.W. Post #8107.

Adam is survived by his loving wife and devoted caregiver, Myrtis Davidson, with whom he celebrated 73 years of marriage on July 5, 2020. Also left to cherish his memory are eight children, Carol Bryant, Elorane Jones (Michael), Angela Davidson, Jocelyn Vincent (Paul Kirby), Tammy Johnson (Gerald), Adam "Buddy" Davidson, Jr. (Glenda), Pauline Stansel (Guy), and Brandon Hargrave; his sister, Virginia Klein of Abbeville; 20 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam O. Davidson and Pauline Luquette; and his step-father, George Luquette.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Young will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lake Charles. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. The Davidson family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

