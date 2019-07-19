Adam Wyatt Sandhoff, born Jan. 31, 2001, son of Richard and Sharon Broussard Sandhoff, passed away Thursday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 18.

Adam was attending Iowa High School and planned on going to Seminary in Covington upon his graduation in 2020. He was a devoted member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and taught religious classes for his confirmation. Adam attended Cursillo, ACT's and many other retreats as a participant and team leader. He was always ready to share his faith with others.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his parents, Richard and Sharon Broussard Sandhoff of Iowa; siblings, Carrie Jo Willey (Jason) of Yukon, Okla., Shane Sandhoff (Lacy) of China Springs, Texas, Colton Sandhoff (Whitney) of Waco, Texas, Sam Sandhoff of Iowa, La.; godmother, Kautchia Broussard; godfather, Sherman Broussard; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; friends to cherish his wonderful memory.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willie and Betty Broussard; paternal grandparents, Otto and Edna Sandhoff; brother, Joseph Willin Sandhoff.

A Mass of Christian burial is Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church of Iowa. The Rev. Roland Vaughn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

Visitation begins Friday, July 19, 2019, in St. Raphael Catholic Church of Iowa, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Saturday in the church from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Published in American Press on July 19, 2019