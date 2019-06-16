MOSS BLUFF - Addie Louise Arrington, 76, of Ragley, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Arrington was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Ragley, where she resided all of her life and was a graduate of Ragley High School. She graduated from Sowela Technical Community College after receiving an education in secretarial work. Mrs. Arrington was the secretary for Smith and Wise Law Firm for more than 17 years and retired as a secretary from County Agents Office in Deridder. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Gillis and was the proud wife of a Deacon.

She enjoyed crocheting and spending time tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, but most of all, she cherished her time spent with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Eugene Arrington (Denise) and Todd Arrington (Kim), all of Ragley; siblings, J.M. Gimnick (Shirley) of Ragley, Sylvia Welch (Harlan) of Deridder, and Linda Berry (Wayne) of Ragley; brother-in-law, Boo Bonvillain of Ragley; grandchildren, Shelby Arrington (Lauren) of Longville, Jared Arrington, Devin Arrington, Madysen LaPointe, Tabytha Arrington and Austyn Arrington, all of Ragley; and two great-granddaughters, Lila and Sylvia Arrington of Longville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Arrington; parents, M.S. and Lucille Gimnick; and a sister, Regina Bonvillain.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Gillis. The Rev. Glenn George will officiate. Burial will follow in Hagar Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Sunday in the church and will continue on from 8 a.m. until the start of the service Monday. Published in American Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary