Adele Toups Broussard, 100, of Lake Charles, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. She was a devoted Catholic belonging to many catholic churches in the surrounding area. Adele enjoyed cooking, sewing, and working with her plants and flowers. She started 12 groups of canasta and loved being with her family and friends.
Adele is survived by her two sons, Dr. Robert Fred Broussard and wife Sharon and Dwight Paul Broussard and wife Shirl; four daughters, Shirley Ann Daniel, Darla Sue Leslie and husband Robert, Debra Diane Ardoin and husband Danny and Kathryn Mary Cogen; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Sherley Broussard and Irving Broussard; parents, Robert and Bertha Toups; and three siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Michael Caraway officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Oct. 8, 2019