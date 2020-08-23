Adeline Chapman passed away Friday, Aug. 21 in her home. This was the same home that she moved into when she was married and the same home she brought her first two children home to. Adeline was born in Gueydan and moved to Lake Arthur at the age of five. She was the daughter of Vance and Maybelle Benoit.

She graduated from Lake Arthur High School and later received an Associate's degree in Business. She owned and operated Lakeside Flower Shop for over 30 years. Adeline was extremely talented, as she painted, sewed, decorated the church for special occasions, and cleverly crafted many artistic arrangements. Her talents with sewing even extended to the creation of her daughters' prom and wedding dresses. Adeline also sewed beautiful baby gowns for infants in the NICU where her daughter worked as a nurse. Adeline was married to the late Robert Chapman for 58 years.

She is survived by her seven children: John Chapman (Sheila), Roberta Chapman Palermo, Tom Chapman (Katie), Chris Chapman (Mary Ellen), Bill Chapman (Tania), Rosie Chapman Shaw (Joey), and Clarissa Chapman Menard (Troy). She is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Her memory also lives on through her remaining siblings: Viola Benoit Cucullu, Vance Benoit (Glenda), Dale Benoit (Florence), Helen Benoit Dupuis (Luther), Michael Benoit (Darlene), Frances Benoit (Ethyl), and Loretta Godwin.

Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chapman; her son-in-law, Bobby Palermo; her parents, Vance and Maybelle Benoit; her brothers, John Preston Benoit and Harold Benoit; her sisters-in-law, Betty Marceaux Benoit and Patsy Wallace Benoit; and her brother-in-law, Alan Cucullu.

Adeline was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was chosen as Mother of the Year in 2012 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Adeline will be buried with her husband at Saint Anthony Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 24.

The family extends gratitude to Tammy Broussard Broussard for the compassionate and loving care she provided to their mother. They also thank Louisiana Hospice, specifically Renee Moses and Teri Millet. Additionally, they wish to say thank you to Father Jay Alexis and the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for always answering to their call for prayer over the past few years of their journey with their mom.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Vance Benoit Memorial Park and will extend until 8 p.m. The rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday morning at 10 a.m. and will extend until the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 2:30 pm.

The family can't thank God enough for giving them such amazing memories with a beautiful, loving, silly, and all-around wonderful human being. We love you Sis!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store