Adeline Delafosse Francis
1935 - 2020
Adeline Delafosse Francis, 85, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence in Lake Charles, La. She was born April 25, 1935, to Antwin Delafosse and Rosa Gallow Delafosse in Plaisance, La.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Mary Malone, Barbara Arceneaux and Betty Francis; two sons, Albert Delafosse and Charles Delafosse; 18 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m., at King's Funeral Home, Bro. Jerry Ardoin, officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
