Adeline Delafosse Francis, 85, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence in Lake Charles, La. She was born April 25, 1935, to Antwin Delafosse and Rosa Gallow Delafosse in Plaisance, La.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Mary Malone, Barbara Arceneaux and Betty Francis; two sons, Albert Delafosse and Charles Delafosse; 18 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m., at King's Funeral Home, Bro. Jerry Ardoin, officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store