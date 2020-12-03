Adeline Marie "Sha Sha" Styron, age 88, of Creole, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Adeline was born September 20, 1932 in Creole, LA to John P. and Edith M. Boudreaux Boudoin.

Adeline was a graduate of St. Charles Academy. In 1950 she was Married to Charles Otis Styron Jr. Together they raised there 3 sons. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Creole. She had a love for cooking and opened many restaurants through out Cameron and Calcasieu parish. Sha Sha was well known for her delicious Cajun - Creole cooking, her hospitality to her patrons which included Willie Nelson who came to eat at her restaurant many times.

Sha Sha is preceded in death by her parents, the father of her children Charles Otis Styron Jr.; brother's J.P. Boudoin Jr, Johnny Boudoin; sister Greta Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, Karlton Styron and wife Sherry of Lake Charles, LA; Karl Styron and wife Jamie of Creole, LA; Chuck Styron of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, sister, Sister Lurlie Boudoin of Op; numerus nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles at 10am with a rosary to be prayed at 11am by the Creole Catholic Daughters. A Mass of Christian Burial will held on the same day at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 1pm with Reverend Wayne LeBleu officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Creole, LA.

