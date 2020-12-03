1/1
Adeline Marie "Sha Sha" Styron
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline Marie "Sha Sha" Styron, age 88, of Creole, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Adeline was born September 20, 1932 in Creole, LA to John P. and Edith M. Boudreaux Boudoin.
Adeline was a graduate of St. Charles Academy. In 1950 she was Married to Charles Otis Styron Jr. Together they raised there 3 sons. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Creole. She had a love for cooking and opened many restaurants through out Cameron and Calcasieu parish. Sha Sha was well known for her delicious Cajun - Creole cooking, her hospitality to her patrons which included Willie Nelson who came to eat at her restaurant many times.
Sha Sha is preceded in death by her parents, the father of her children Charles Otis Styron Jr.; brother's J.P. Boudoin Jr, Johnny Boudoin; sister Greta Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, Karlton Styron and wife Sherry of Lake Charles, LA; Karl Styron and wife Jamie of Creole, LA; Chuck Styron of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, sister, Sister Lurlie Boudoin of Op; numerus nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles at 10am with a rosary to be prayed at 11am by the Creole Catholic Daughters. A Mass of Christian Burial will held on the same day at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 1pm with Reverend Wayne LeBleu officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Creole, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Rosary
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved