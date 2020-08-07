Adeline "Stella" DesOrmeaux, 99, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Mrs. DesOrmeaux was born in Abbeville on March 2, 1921. She graduated from Vinton High School and was involved in theater, debate, basketball, and was crowned Homecoming Queen, a great point pride. She lived the majority of her life in Carlyss, where she enjoyed cooking for large family gatherings and visiting with grandchildren. She also liked gardening and sewing costumes for her many granddaughters and worked briefly at Muller's as a seamstress. Stella traveled with her husband throughout North America for decades, often in a motorhome. After joining the Elite Club, many countries in Europe were also visited. She accompanied a local gymnastics team on a tour of Poland where she became everyone's Granny. Her community involvement included time with the PTA, FFA, and Lions Club.

Her memory will be honored by her large family, including her sons, Johnny DesOrmeaux and wife Annette of Carlyss, Philip DesOrmeaux and wife Lori of Iowa, and Steven DesOrmeaux and wife Chris of Sulphur; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dudley Paul DesOrmeaux; daughters, Mary Ann Guidry and Nancy Lee Ortego; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Chauvin; older siblings, Earl Chauvin, George Chauvin, Irving Chauvin, Pearl Chauvin Sensat and Ruby Chauvin Sensat; along with many other loved ones and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss. The Rev. Luke Krzanowski, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to all of her caregivers at Stonebridge Place Care Unit and Harbor Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store