Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Melancon Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Melancon Funeral Home of Bunkie
Resources
More Obituaries for Adella Redmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adella Morgan Redmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adella Morgan Redmon Obituary
Funeral services for Adella Morgan Redmon will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home of Bunkie with Rev. Glynn Tyson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.
The family requests visitation be observedfrom 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Melancon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Redmon, 95, of Bunkie, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, while a resident of Bayou Vista Community Care Center. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. "Aunt Cutie's" hobbies included quilting, crocheting and reading. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Redmon; her parents, William Ellis and Gertrude Chelette Morgan; her three sisters, Vernie Wiley, Lottie Benoit and Gladys Redmon; her brother, Albert Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Redmon Baldwin and husband, Jeff, of Longville, La; her son, Robert "Bob" Redmon of Lake Charles; her three grandchildren, Stewart Baldwin and wife, Hallie, Brian Baldwin and wife, Alicia, and Corey Redmon; and three great grandchildren, Emma Baldwin, Andrew Baldwin and Sophia Baldwin.
Published in American Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.