Funeral services for Adella Morgan Redmon will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home of Bunkie with Rev. Glynn Tyson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.
The family requests visitation be observedfrom 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Melancon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Redmon, 95, of Bunkie, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, while a resident of Bayou Vista Community Care Center. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. "Aunt Cutie's" hobbies included quilting, crocheting and reading. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Redmon; her parents, William Ellis and Gertrude Chelette Morgan; her three sisters, Vernie Wiley, Lottie Benoit and Gladys Redmon; her brother, Albert Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Redmon Baldwin and husband, Jeff, of Longville, La; her son, Robert "Bob" Redmon of Lake Charles; her three grandchildren, Stewart Baldwin and wife, Hallie, Brian Baldwin and wife, Alicia, and Corey Redmon; and three great grandchildren, Emma Baldwin, Andrew Baldwin and Sophia Baldwin.
Published in American Press on Sept. 15, 2019