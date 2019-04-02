Adolph Joseph Janca, 90, of Lake Charles, La., died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in a local care center. Adolph was a native of Alice, Texas, a graduate of Alice High School, and a United States Navy Veteran. He attended Southwest University and Texas A & I.

Adolph was married to Rosemary Leinhop of St. Louis, Mo., for 51 years. He was a retired Director for various local, state and national Chambers of Commerce. He served as Executive Director for the Lake Charles Chamber of Commerce from 1965 to 1982.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Rosemary.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Becky Fulbright (George) of Fort Worth, Texas, Loretta Janca of Berkley, Calif., Steve Janca (Holly) of Lake Charles, Greg Janca (Sandy) of Lake Charles, and David Janca (Kay) of Lake Charles; 8 grandchildren, and one great grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Verandah, Home Instead, and Heart of Hospice for their kindness and compassion, with special thanks to Dr. Errol Wilder.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home officiated by Deacon George Carr. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Burial will be at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart of Hospice. Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2019