Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Consolata Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Adolph Janca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adolph Joseph Janca

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adolph Joseph Janca Obituary
Adolph Joseph Janca, 90, of Lake Charles, La., died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in a local care center. Adolph was a native of Alice, Texas, a graduate of Alice High School, and a United States Navy Veteran. He attended Southwest University and Texas A & I.
Adolph was married to Rosemary Leinhop of St. Louis, Mo., for 51 years. He was a retired Director for various local, state and national Chambers of Commerce. He served as Executive Director for the Lake Charles Chamber of Commerce from 1965 to 1982.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Rosemary.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Becky Fulbright (George) of Fort Worth, Texas, Loretta Janca of Berkley, Calif., Steve Janca (Holly) of Lake Charles, Greg Janca (Sandy) of Lake Charles, and David Janca (Kay) of Lake Charles; 8 grandchildren, and one great grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Verandah, Home Instead, and Heart of Hospice for their kindness and compassion, with special thanks to Dr. Errol Wilder.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home officiated by Deacon George Carr. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Burial will be at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart of Hospice.
Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now