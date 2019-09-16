|
Adrienne Marie Martin, 78 of Ragley, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Adrienne was the daughter of Felix and Laura LaBauve, she was born on Dec. 22, 1940, in Lake Arthur, La. She lived in Ragley and was a member of Topsy Baptist Church. She worked as a finance officer at Grand Casino Coushatta. She loved cooking, traveling, camping and Christmas carriage rides in Lake Charles. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and church family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jimmy LaBauve.
Those left to cherish her memory her husband, Larry Martin Sr.; one son, Larry (Karen) Martin Jr.; three daughters, Cathy (Larry) Ravia, Tina (Leonard) Gray and Donna (Keith) Foreman, all of Ragley, La.; two brothers, Donald LaBauve of New Iberia, La., and Daniel LaBauve, of Sulphur, La.; two sisters, Linda (Wayne) McElveen of Lake Charles, La., and Marjorie McDaniel of Welsh, La.; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Kevin, Larry III, Erica, Joshua, Justin, Cody and Bo; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.
Funeral Services will be led by Rev. Lloyd Carrol at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 , at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley.
Special thanks to Dr. Benjamin Fontenot and all the doctors and staff of St. Patrick Hospital and the doctors and staff of Cornerstone.
Published in American Press on Sept. 16, 2019