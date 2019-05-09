Home

Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Living Word Christian Center
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Word Christian Center
Adroin "Scott" Harper


1967 - 2019
Adroin "Scott" Harper Obituary
On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Scott departed this life at the age of 52 in Lake Charles, La. He was born on Feb. 15, 1967, to the late Carlton Mitchell and Helen Neal in Lake Charles, La.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Helen Harper; two sisters, Zina Siverand, and Carol "Golden" Foreman; and one son, Brandon Foreman.
He was preceded in death by his biological dad, Carlton Mitchell; and father, James Harper.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Center, Bishop Joseph Banks officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 9, 2019
