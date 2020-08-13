Agnes Anthony, affectionately known as "Mother," was born on Dec. 11, 1927, to the late Amos Anthony Sr. and Harriet Broussard Anthony in Loreauville, La. She passed away on Aug. 6, 2020. She was married to the late Lester Harvey Theodile and they had eight children.

Mother was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for over 60 years where she was involved in several organizations including, Ladies Auxiliary Court 141, Christian Mothers, Bereavement Committee and 4th Degree Ladies of Grace Chapter 22. She also served as an usher.

Mother proudly worked for The Calcasieu Council on Aging (CARC) advocating for individuals with special needs for 39 years; retiring at the age of 82.

Mother leaves to remember her legacy, six children, Carolyn (Milton) Anderson, Barbara Hardy, Alice Theodile, and Michael Theodile of Lake Charles, La., Claudette Theodile of Sugar Land, Texas, and Martin (Marie) Theodile of Neptune, N.J.; her grandchildren, Yvette (Jerome), Twanna, Jarvis, Derick (Theresa), Kim, Tonja, Pam, Roderick, Aree (Kennedy), Jibri, Diedra, Peggy, Arthur Jr., Tony, LaShawnda (DeShaun), Brandon (Jennifer) and Dary'n. She also leaves one godson, Mike Anthony, bonus son/nephew Floyd Mitchell, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, twenty-nine great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mother was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Arthur Theodore and Bunnie Theodile, five brothers, Amos Anthony, Fred Anthony, Bernard Anthony, Alvin Broussard, and Whitney Anthony, and three sisters, Alma Vital, Althea Jefferson, and Aline Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Father Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Her viewing will be in Fondel Memorial Chapel from 8 a.m to 10:20 a.m. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

