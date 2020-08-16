1/1
Agnes J. Hebert
1932 - 2020
Agnes J. Hebert, 88, of Boone's Corner died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in her home.
Mrs. Hebert was born to Maggie and Alce Hebert in 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Grand Lake, more specifically, Boone's Corner. She started school in Grand Lake speaking French and writing with her left hand, both were quickly forbidden. Despite this, she developed a love of learning and always valued education. She went on to attend and graduate from McNeese State University, proudly playing on dirt courts as a member of the first McNeese women's basketball team. Over the years she continued her education, earning a master's degree and additional hours for Plus30.
During this time, she started a family with her childhood love, Boone Hebert. They began a legacy of love, family, and dedication to the Grand Lake Community. Mrs. Hebert was an elementary teacher at Grand Lake High School for over thirty years, sharing her love of learning with generations of students. Always a favorite, she did not give homework because she valued family time. Her love of family was fierce. She never hesitated to give you a piece of her mind, yet always made sure you knew you also held a piece of her heart. In her later years she loved watching Nascar and was thrilled to turn "88" – matching the number of Dale Earnhardt, Jr. from her favorite racing family. She gave her all to her family and loved unconditionally. Her favorite times were those spent as "Nana", with her children, grandchildren, and "greats".
She leaves to honor her memory, one son Ernest "Butch" Hebert, Jr. and wife Christine; one daughter Ernette Hebert Nash, all of Boone's Corner; three grandchildren, Corlissa Nash Hoffoss and husband Lee of Lake Charles, Vincent Callan Fox and wife Elise of Boone's Corner, Chanler Jade Perkins and husband Jonathan "Mouse" of Sulphur; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Quinn Hoffoss, Grayson Lee Hoffoss and John McCallister "Max" Hoffoss all of Lake Charles, and Kirin Djinrai Fox of Boone's Corner.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; one brother Robert Lee Hebert; one sister Bessie Marie Hebert; and son-in-law Corliss Dean Nash.
A private ceremony will be held at Hixson Funeral Home, followed by interment at Consolata Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Center for Children, 2519 Ryan Street. Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Published in American Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
I have fond memories of Ms. Hebert, she was a very kind and sweet lady. Condolences to Butch & Ernette, your mom was special.
Carol Lannin Fox
Student
