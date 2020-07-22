1/1
Agnes Jane Gadd
Agnes Jane Gadd, 81, a resident of Sulphur, La., passed from this life on July 17, 2020 in a local care facility.
She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved traveling with her husband and traveled all over the world. She was an avid reader and loved doing word search, cross word puzzles, putting together puzzles and spending time with the family she so loved.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Mary Warrington Dando.
Mrs. Gadd is survived by her husband of 61 years, Claude Lewis Gadd; three children, Donald Gadd and wife Badeia, Jane Griffin and husband Nelson, and Michael Gadd; grandchildren, Ethan Gadd and fiance' Sue Benoit, Nick Gadd, Savannah Gadd and fiance' Jesse Fontenot, Cheyenne Griffin and Sierra Griffin and fiance' Darren Dupre; great-grandchild, Sophia Dupre; sister, Carol Griffin; brothers, Bob Dando, Don Dando and Terry Dando.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 2 p.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Mrs. Gadd's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In accordance with current guidelines, mask are required for entry into the funeral home and attendance will be limited.

Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Griffin
