Agnes Louviere, 91, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born November 7, 1928 in Iowa, La to John and Clara Taylor.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother who lived for the time she spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed drinking coffee, visiting, helping others, and reading her Bible.

She is survived by her children, Ellen Harrington (Randy), Bernadette Fruge (Larry), and Linda Granger (Thomas); step-children, Wilfred Louviere, Janell Fruge, and O.J. Louviere; grandchildren, Sandy, Kasha, Derek, Terri, Heath, Jeremy, Clayton, Kelly, Bradley, and Amy; twenty seven great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; sisters, Jonnie Baxley and Vera Goldman; sister-in-law, Anna Belle Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved bird, "Jack".

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Louviere; great-grandson, Coy Fruge; her parents; and six siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. Rev. John Payne will officiate. Burial will take place in Lorraine-Derouen Cemetery following the service under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at Johnson Funeral Home Monday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.

