Agnes Louviere
1928 - 2020
Agnes Louviere, 91, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 7, 1928 in Iowa, La to John and Clara Taylor.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother who lived for the time she spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed drinking coffee, visiting, helping others, and reading her Bible.
She is survived by her children, Ellen Harrington (Randy), Bernadette Fruge (Larry), and Linda Granger (Thomas); step-children, Wilfred Louviere, Janell Fruge, and O.J. Louviere; grandchildren, Sandy, Kasha, Derek, Terri, Heath, Jeremy, Clayton, Kelly, Bradley, and Amy; twenty seven great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; sisters, Jonnie Baxley and Vera Goldman; sister-in-law, Anna Belle Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved bird, "Jack".
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Louviere; great-grandson, Coy Fruge; her parents; and six siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. Rev. John Payne will officiate. Burial will take place in Lorraine-Derouen Cemetery following the service under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at Johnson Funeral Home Monday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.

Published in American Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
24
Rosary
11:00 AM
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
3 entries
August 22, 2020
God would love you in heaven
Gracie Guillote
Significant_other
August 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of their beloved mawmaw. She was the sweetest woman. She will be forever missed by us. May she rest in eternal peace.
Jennifer Ballard
Friend
August 22, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Agnes. We share y’all’s loss with heartfelt sympathy and our prayers. Y’all have gained another guardian angel. She blessed so many people with her faith and her kindness. We were so blessed to have known her for so many years and we will never forget her. We pray that y’all find comfort in your memories of her and know that others are missing her too. May you go Rest In Peace, our dearest Mrs. Agnes, in God’s Heavenly Home, where your loved ones, who have gone before you, are awaiting. Our Goodbye is not the end, it just means we’ll love and miss you until we meet again.
Patty & Denny Primeaux
Friend
