Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
Agnes Ruth Allen


1922 - 2019
Agnes Ruth Allen Obituary
Agnes Ruth Allen, age 96, of Westlake, La., passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Agnes was born on Dec. 4, 1922, in Westlake, La. She was a longtime member and Communion Steward at Westlake United Methodist Church.
Agnes was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will be forever cherished.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Allen; daughter, Linda Hudson; parents, Everett and Agnes Roy Grout; and sisters, Louise Ellender and Margie Miller.
Those left to cherish her memories are daughter, Louise Ingels of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, Sandra Hudson Schatz and husband Dwain of Westlake, Stephen Lovett of Moss Bluff, Kelley Lovett Bryant of Lockhart, Texas, Paula Hudson of Westlake; great-grandchildren, Tiffany and Garrett Schatz, Douglas Lovett, Tyler and Amanda Bryant; great-great-grandchildren, Riley and Ryder Watson; sister, Patricia LaFleur of Westlake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. The Rev. Joy Comeaux will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and will resume at 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2019
