Agnes Treme Loftin, 95, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019.
Mrs. Loftin was a native of Elton, a graduate of Elton High School and Vincent Business College of Lake Charles. She had lived in Westlake since 1944.
She was a Librarian at the Westlake Branch Library. She also worked as a volunteer with Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital and Southwest Convention and Visitors Bureau.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ernest A. Loftin; son, John "Ken" Loftin; daughter, Brenda Fontenot; her parents, Walter and Felecia Treme; brothers, John and Leroy Treme; granddaughter, Tonya Melissa Fontenot; and great-granddaughter, Sarah Williamson.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Melanie (David) Gillard, Pamela (Brad) Williamson, Kelly (Jerry) Aquillard, Jesse Loftin, Jimmy Loftin and Kristin (Garrett) Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of rosary led by Deacon Reed at 12:30 p.m. at Hixson of Westlake. Funeral service will led by Father Barras beginning at 1 p.m. at Hixson Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Westlake Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Nov. 6, 2019