Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Loftin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Treme Loftin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Treme Loftin Obituary
Agnes Treme Loftin, 95, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019.
Mrs. Loftin was a native of Elton, a graduate of Elton High School and Vincent Business College of Lake Charles. She had lived in Westlake since 1944.
She was a Librarian at the Westlake Branch Library. She also worked as a volunteer with Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital and Southwest Convention and Visitors Bureau.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ernest A. Loftin; son, John "Ken" Loftin; daughter, Brenda Fontenot; her parents, Walter and Felecia Treme; brothers, John and Leroy Treme; granddaughter, Tonya Melissa Fontenot; and great-granddaughter, Sarah Williamson.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Melanie (David) Gillard, Pamela (Brad) Williamson, Kelly (Jerry) Aquillard, Jesse Loftin, Jimmy Loftin and Kristin (Garrett) Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of rosary led by Deacon Reed at 12:30 p.m. at Hixson of Westlake. Funeral service will led by Father Barras beginning at 1 p.m. at Hixson Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Westlake Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -