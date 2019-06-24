Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms.

Aiden Joseph Duplechin, the most precious baby boy, peacefully went to be with the Lord while in his parents' arms on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was surrounded by the love of family and friends. Aiden smiled and laughed throughout his 10 months of life, bringing joy and happiness to everyone he met.

Aiden is survived by his parents Chris and Sarah Duplechin; maternal grandparents Robert E. and Patricia M. Edens, Jr; paternal grandparents Buck and Dianne Duplechin, Carla and Keith Babin, and Lisa Dansby; paternal great-grandparents Madeline Churchman, Calvin and Elnora Duplechin, and Frances Dansby; aunts and uncles Jared (Erin) Edens, LeeAnn (Lynn) August, and Jeremy Dansby; cousins Audrey, John Michael, and Laura Kate Edens, and Buck, Blythe, and Blair August; and special godparents Carrie and Eric Addison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Trey Ange, and Father Marcus Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will take place at Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake Street, on Tuesday, June 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m.. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Pallbearers will be Jared Edens, Jeremy Dansby, Eric Addison, Carl Churchman, Jr, Layton Caruthers, Caleb Waldmeier, Robert Butts, and Craig Maricle.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Aiden may be made to Texas Children's Hospital, Cancer Research Center (6726), Office of Philanthropy, Ste 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, TX, 77230-0630.

Published in American Press on June 24, 2019