Aimee T. Gill, 80, of DeRidder, La., entered into rest Friday, March 22, 2019 in DeRidder, surrounded by her loving family. Aimee, the daughter of Charles Vincent and Agnes Marie (Andras) Totina was born Dec. 18, 1938, in Thibodaux, La.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, when Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Temple Baptist Church in DeRidder, with Rev. Frank Ott and Rev. Roger Gill officiating. Interment will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in DeRidder.

Aimee served at Pinewood Elementary in the food service for 27 years. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church, she loved going to church, she prepared lots of food and it was always a favorite with members and visitors. She enjoyed sewing for her family and friends. Aimee loved having family and friends over to visit and cooked many a meal and treats for everyone.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Huey Gill of DeRidder; three sons, Kevin Cooley and wife Laurie of Beaumont, Texas, Bobby Cooley and wife Tiffany of Rosepine, La., Billy Cooley and wife Angie of DeRidder; one sister, Loretta Aysenne and husband Eugene of Thibodaux; one brother, John Totina and wife Claudia of Hartville, Mo.; brother-in-law, Clinsey Ross of Thibodaux; six grandchildren, Keith Cooley, Jeremy Cooley, Abigail Ducote, Aspen Cooley, Justin Vick and Drew Vick; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Vincent and Agnes Marie Totina; one son, Raymond Michael Cooley; and one sister, Mary Ross. Published in American Press on Mar. 24, 2019