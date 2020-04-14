|
|
Aimie Ruth Perkins Thomas, 86, of Sulphur, La., died at 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Thomas was born July 19, 1933, in Sulphur, La., to one of the pioneer Sulphur families. She worked as a teacher for 35 years with the Calcasieu Parish School Board and later as a licensed professional counselor. She taught 4th grade at Vincent Settlement for a number of years and spent 19 years at LeBlanc Middle School, before moving to the central office, where she worked as the coordinator for the "Drop out Prevention Program." Mrs. Thomas also worked with special needs students at the elementary level. She was a member of Olivet Baptist Church and an active member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur, where she sang in the choir and led numerous bible studies. She was a member of the Retired Teacher's Association. She had a great love for not only her family, but for all of her students and always wanted them to push for excellence.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her son, David Ray Thomas and wife Barbara of Carlyss; twin sister, Amy Lee Clark and husband Gerald of Deer Park, Texas; grandchildren, Jeremy Thomas and wife Jennifer, Kevin Thomas and wife Sarah, Brandi Manuel, and Shannon Pitre and husband Eric; great-grandchildren, Brittni Manuel, Bryce Manuel, Zoe Thomas, Keenan Thomas, Korbin Pitre, Darien Ashford and Aralyn Kershaw.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Louis G. "L.G." Thomas; parents, Avery "Ham" and Nita Vincent Perkins; daughter, Kathi Eileen Thomas; and son, Kenneth Lynn Thomas.
Her private services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2020