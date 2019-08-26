Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Alan Turner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Westlake
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Westlake
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Lane Turner


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Lane Turner Obituary
Alan Lane Turner, 64, born Jan. 15, 1955, in Lake Charles, La., to Edric and Verna Lorraine Turner. God called him home on Aug. 24, 2019. Alan was a lifelong resident of Westlake, La. He was a graduate of Westlake High School and attended McNeese State University. He worked for Harbor Docking and Towing as a tugboat dispatcher for 20 years. Mr. Turner was a member of First Baptist Church of Westlake. Through the years he served the Lord as a RA teacher, Sunday School teacher and Deacon. He was also the church organist and pianist keyboardist for 40 years. He loved playing and singing for the Lord. He enjoyed tending to his plants, fruit trees and parakeets. He also loved his Corgi puppies and grand puppies. Alan was a family man that loved spending time with his family and friends. His dry wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Verna Lorraine Turner, and his in-laws, Marvin and Anita Hollis.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Hollis Turner; his daughter, Amanda Elayne Turner; two sons, Samuel Bennett Turner and Caleb Lane Turner and daughter-in-law, Patrice Turner; his father and stepmother, Edric and Madine Turner; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Billy Manino and brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Janet Turner; as well as his family for 42 years, David and Sherry Hollis, Susan Hollis Viator, Nancy Hollis Hansen, Jane Daigre and the late Joe Daigre, many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends, James and Becky Madden.
A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Westlake. Rev. David Brewer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
When Alan was diagnosed with ALS, he wanted to donate his body to the Bureau of Anatomical Services LSU hoping this will help find a cure.
Memorial donations may be made to ALSA.org.
His family would like to thank Melinda Strickland, Dr. Lewis and St. Joseph's Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Alan and the family. "You will never know how much you touched our lives."
Published in American Press on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now