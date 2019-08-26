|
|
Alan Lane Turner, 64, born Jan. 15, 1955, in Lake Charles, La., to Edric and Verna Lorraine Turner. God called him home on Aug. 24, 2019. Alan was a lifelong resident of Westlake, La. He was a graduate of Westlake High School and attended McNeese State University. He worked for Harbor Docking and Towing as a tugboat dispatcher for 20 years. Mr. Turner was a member of First Baptist Church of Westlake. Through the years he served the Lord as a RA teacher, Sunday School teacher and Deacon. He was also the church organist and pianist keyboardist for 40 years. He loved playing and singing for the Lord. He enjoyed tending to his plants, fruit trees and parakeets. He also loved his Corgi puppies and grand puppies. Alan was a family man that loved spending time with his family and friends. His dry wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Verna Lorraine Turner, and his in-laws, Marvin and Anita Hollis.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Hollis Turner; his daughter, Amanda Elayne Turner; two sons, Samuel Bennett Turner and Caleb Lane Turner and daughter-in-law, Patrice Turner; his father and stepmother, Edric and Madine Turner; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Billy Manino and brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Janet Turner; as well as his family for 42 years, David and Sherry Hollis, Susan Hollis Viator, Nancy Hollis Hansen, Jane Daigre and the late Joe Daigre, many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends, James and Becky Madden.
A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Westlake. Rev. David Brewer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
When Alan was diagnosed with ALS, he wanted to donate his body to the Bureau of Anatomical Services LSU hoping this will help find a cure.
Memorial donations may be made to ALSA.org.
His family would like to thank Melinda Strickland, Dr. Lewis and St. Joseph's Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Alan and the family. "You will never know how much you touched our lives."
Published in American Press on Aug. 26, 2019