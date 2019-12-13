|
|
Albert Lanny Roy Jr., age 80, was called home to eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after battling illness for many years. A wake will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel from 5 – 8 p.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 1 p.m.
Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Lanny Roy Sr. and Julia M. Roy; his wife, Ella Jean Roy; his brothers, Lebert Roy and David Chris Roy; and his grandson, William Trey Ross III. He leaves to mourn his children, Judy Roy Jackson (Khankilis) of Katy, Texas, Mark A. Roy (Monica) of Texas City, Texas, Mary Jacqueline Broussard, Regina Roy Ryan, Lanny J. Roy III and Roxanne Roy of Houston, Texas, Rachel Roy-Ceasar (Andre) of Sugarland, Texas, Patrick Perry and Alvin Perry of Baton Rouge, La., Talisha Perry-Guy of Dallas, Texas, Konisha Perry-Robinson (Chadwick) of Lake Charles, La.; his siblings, John H. Roy (Elizabeth) of Lake Charles, La., Carl Roy (Trevalyn) of Houston, Texas, Dell Stiner and Ruby R. Wharton (AC Jr.) of Memphis, Tenn., and Priscilla R. Singleton (Billy) of Baton Rouge, La. Additionally, he leaves to mourn 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in American Press on Dec. 13, 2019