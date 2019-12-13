Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Wake
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Lanny Roy Jr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Lanny Roy Jr Obituary
Albert Lanny Roy Jr., age 80, was called home to eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after battling illness for many years. A wake will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel from 5 – 8 p.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 1 p.m.
Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Lanny Roy Sr. and Julia M. Roy; his wife, Ella Jean Roy; his brothers, Lebert Roy and David Chris Roy; and his grandson, William Trey Ross III. He leaves to mourn his children, Judy Roy Jackson (Khankilis) of Katy, Texas, Mark A. Roy (Monica) of Texas City, Texas, Mary Jacqueline Broussard, Regina Roy Ryan, Lanny J. Roy III and Roxanne Roy of Houston, Texas, Rachel Roy-Ceasar (Andre) of Sugarland, Texas, Patrick Perry and Alvin Perry of Baton Rouge, La., Talisha Perry-Guy of Dallas, Texas, Konisha Perry-Robinson (Chadwick) of Lake Charles, La.; his siblings, John H. Roy (Elizabeth) of Lake Charles, La., Carl Roy (Trevalyn) of Houston, Texas, Dell Stiner and Ruby R. Wharton (AC Jr.) of Memphis, Tenn., and Priscilla R. Singleton (Billy) of Baton Rouge, La. Additionally, he leaves to mourn 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in American Press on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -