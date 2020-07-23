1/1
Albert Lee Cedars Sr
1934 - 2020
Albert Lee Cedars Sr., 86, of Lake Charles, passed away at 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his residence.
Mr. Cedars was born on May 8, 1934, in Gorum, La., where he was raised until moving to Lake Charles in 1950. He was a dedicated employee and the manager for Weingarten Grocery Store for numerous years and continued to work there when it was bought out by Safeway Grocery Store before retiring. Following retirement, he worked at Market Basket in Sulphur. He and his wife were devoted members of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and volunteered as care takers of the church for many years.
He was an avid fisherman and he loved the sport of baseball.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Cedars of Lake Charles; children, Buddy Cedars (Terry) of Zwolle, La., Karen Cedars Stidham (Mike) of Arkansas, Brenda Cedars Vidrine (Gregg) of Moss Bluff, La., and David Cedars (Kathy) of Sulphur, La.; siblings, Mary Jane Mouton of Flatwoods, La., and Alvin Cedars (Lois) of Sibley, La.; 12 grandchildren, Shawna, Jason, Jared, Kimberly, Keenan, Candace, Kristi, Amanda, Jessica, Jordan, Mike and Megan; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelina and Woodie Cedars; and siblings, Ella Mae Cedars, Charlie Cedars and Timble Vercher.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev. Levi Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
23
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
24
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ray DeJean
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bettty, so sorry for your loss! Our prayers are with you and the family! Sammy & Marguerite Duplechian
Sammy & Marguerite Duplechian
Friend
July 23, 2020
He was such a nice man. He will be missed
Karen Jeffers
July 23, 2020
The only PawPaw I ever knew. Sure gonna miss your smart quirks and how happy you made MawMaw. Love you PawPaw. Forever in my prayers and heart. No more pain. Tell everyone we love and miss them.
Kimberly Cedars-Bartley
Grandchild
July 22, 2020
Betty so sorry to here of Albert. He was a great Co-worker. He will be missed. Praying for you and your family.
Ron Phillips
July 22, 2020
Betty, Dee and I just want to let all of you know we are thinking about y’all and praying for all of you. Y’all have lost a good person that will be missed by all.
Wiltz and Dee Hanks
Friend
July 22, 2020
He will be missed...
Now he's in the arms of his loving God.
Prayers and love, always
Elise Cedars
Family
July 22, 2020
Betty, My father was Maynard Royer, he and Mr. Cedars worked together at Weingarten's in Sulphur for many year. I have great memories working at the store, especially working with Albert. I'm sorry for your loss.
David Royer
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My condolences to Mawmaw Betty and the Cedars family..
Laura Cunningham
Friend
July 22, 2020
Very sorry for your loss Karen and Buddy
You will be in our thoughts.
Willie and Dana Johnson
Friend
July 21, 2020
With love Dennis and Rosie Culver
Dennis and Rosie Culver
Friend
