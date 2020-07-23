Albert Lee Cedars Sr., 86, of Lake Charles, passed away at 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his residence.

Mr. Cedars was born on May 8, 1934, in Gorum, La., where he was raised until moving to Lake Charles in 1950. He was a dedicated employee and the manager for Weingarten Grocery Store for numerous years and continued to work there when it was bought out by Safeway Grocery Store before retiring. Following retirement, he worked at Market Basket in Sulphur. He and his wife were devoted members of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and volunteered as care takers of the church for many years.

He was an avid fisherman and he loved the sport of baseball.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Cedars of Lake Charles; children, Buddy Cedars (Terry) of Zwolle, La., Karen Cedars Stidham (Mike) of Arkansas, Brenda Cedars Vidrine (Gregg) of Moss Bluff, La., and David Cedars (Kathy) of Sulphur, La.; siblings, Mary Jane Mouton of Flatwoods, La., and Alvin Cedars (Lois) of Sibley, La.; 12 grandchildren, Shawna, Jason, Jared, Kimberly, Keenan, Candace, Kristi, Amanda, Jessica, Jordan, Mike and Megan; and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelina and Woodie Cedars; and siblings, Ella Mae Cedars, Charlie Cedars and Timble Vercher.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev. Levi Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

